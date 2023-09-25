Doctors Should Stay Away from ‘Grateful Patient’ Fundraising

(MedPage Today) – Physicians should not engage in fundraising efforts that directly solicit patients for donations — a practice known as grateful patient fundraising — due to ethical concerns, according to a position paper from the American College of Physicians (ACP). Major ethical concerns can arise when physicians engage in fundraising activities, such as direct solicitation or misuse of patients’ confidential medical records, which can damage trust between patients and their physicians, noted Lois Snyder Sulmasy, JD, of the ACP, and colleagues in the Annals of Internal Medicine. (Read More)