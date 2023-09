Experimental Treatment Pushed by ALS Patients Gets Day Before FDA, But Agency Unconvinced It Works

(Associated Press) – The Food and Drug Administration meets this week to consider approval of an experimental treatment for Lou Gehrig’s disease, the culmination of a yearslong lobbying effort by patients with the fatal neurodegenerative disease. Those advocates still face one giant hurdle: FDA regulators say the treatment hasn’t been shown to work. (Read More)