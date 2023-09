Revamped Organ Transplant System Faces Funding Questions

(Axios) – America’s troubled organ transplant system is officially set for its first makeover in decades, but unresolved questions about funding could affect how swiftly reforms take hold, America’s top health official said. Why it matters: Reforms to the U.S. organ donation system — which for years has been plagued by problems like long wait times and wasted donations — will save lives, advocates say. (Read More)