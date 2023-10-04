A New Edition of HEC Forum Is Now Available
October 4, 2023
HEC Forum (vol. 35, no. 3, 2023) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Consistently Inconsistent: Does Inconsistency Really Indicate Incapacity?” by Bryanna Moore, et al.
- “Ignorance is Not Bliss: The Case for Comprehensive Reproductive Counseling for Women with Chronic Kidney Disease” by Ana S. Iltis, Maya Mehta and Deirdre Sawinski
- “Practicing Neighbor Love: Empathy, Religion, and Clinical Ethics” by Peter Bauck