Gene Therapy Death Was Caused by an Unknown Risk of the Virus Used, Study Suggests

(STAT News) – Last October, a 27-year-old man with Duchenne muscular dystrophy died after receiving a CRISPR-based treatment custom built to treat his particular genetic mutation. Results of a detailed investigation released on Wednesday suggest that the patient, Terry Horgan, likely died of a previously undocumented adverse effect of the virus used to deliver the CRISPR machinery to his cells. (Read More)