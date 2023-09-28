Assistant/Associate Professor of Bioethics

Job Type:

Faculty

Job Description:

Kansas City University (KCU) is searching for a full-time faculty member in the Department of Bioethics. The successful candidate will be a scholar who can facilitate the development of an online Masters of Bioethics degree program.



This faculty person is an ethicist and humanist with relevant academic

credentials in Bioethics and can be considered for the Joplin or Kansas City campus.

The KCU Bioethics Department is responsible for the delivery and integration of bioethics content into all degree programs and affiliated educational programs of KCU. This faculty member’s primary responsibility will be teaching in the Master of Arts (MA) in Bioethics and the College of Osteopathic Medicine (COM) programs. The faculty member will demonstrate excellence in teaching, program development, scholarly work, and professional service. A background in research and publications is desirable. Bioethics faculty on both campuses report to the department Chair, who reports to the KC Campus Dean.

Within your application materials, please include the three following documents:

CV/Resume

Letter of interest (cover letter)

Summary of your teaching philosophy

If you have challenges attaching multiple documents, please email them to Angela Howard in HR: ahoward@kansascity.edu

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

Works collaboratively with the Bioethics Department to design, recruit, and implement a stand-alone online Master of Bioethics degree program

Continuously prepares and teaches course material for the MA in Bioethics and COM program

Engages in research/scholarly activity and continued professional development

Provides occasional teaching for regional clinical residency/ fellowship programs, ethics grand rounds, community programs, etc.

Serves as an advisor to students and holds regular office hours

Provides thesis advising for MA Bioethics students

Participates in departmental activities and University committees as assigned

Regularly participates in White Coat ceremonies, Commencement, and other campus events

Regularly engages with scholarly activities, including dissemination in one or more of the following areas: bioethics, health humanities, professionalism



Minimum Requirements:

PhD, D.Bioethics, DO, MD or other terminal degree of relevance to Bioethics

Minimum of two years post-doctoral experience teaching at the graduate level

Meets the KCU requirements for assistant, associate or full professor

Research, publications, and grant-writing experience are highly preferred

Join us in changing healthcare for good! Contact HR Recruiter, Angela, at ahoward@kansascity.edu.

Equal Opportunity Employer

KCU is committed to promoting an equal employment opportunity workplace. Equal opportunity is and shall be provided for all employees and applicants for employment on the basis of their demonstrated ability and competence without discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, age, national origin, genetic information (GINA), physical or mental disability, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital status, familial status, ancestry, military and/or veteran status, and/or any other status protected by applicable Federal, state or local law.

Annual Security Report

KCU is committed to providing a safe campus for students, faculty, and staff. Our annual campus security report lists campus crimes and statistics for the campus and public areas around campus for the last three years, in accordance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act.

