In America, Lots of Usable Organs Go Unrecovered or Get Binned

(The Economist) – W hen the phone rings at LiveOnNY, death turns to opportunity. The organisation fields calls from 100 or so hospitals in and around New York City about every dead or dying person on a ventilator: stroke patients, gunshot victims, car-crash fatalities. Their organs might save sick people's lives. But most are not registered donors, so staff at LiveOnNY must persuade their families to donate, then rush the organs to transplant centres. Time is precious. A heart can go no more than six hours outside the body. Kidneys last longer, and can fly commercial.