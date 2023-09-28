Safer Brain Surgery Using AI Possible Within Two Years

(BBC) – Brain surgery using artificial intelligence could be possible within two years, making it safer and more effective, a leading neurosurgeon says. Trainee surgeons are working with the new AI technology, to learn more precise keyhole brain surgery. Developed at University College London, it highlights small tumours and critical structures such as blood vessels at the centre of the brain. The government says it could be “a real game-changer” for healthcare in the UK. (Read More)