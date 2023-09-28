Children of Color and from Low-Income Families Disproportionately Harmed by Toxic Chemicals, Study Finds

September 28, 2023

(STAT News) – Children are often exposed to harmful chemicals in air, water, soil, food, food packaging, and plastics. However, low-income children and children of color are disproportionately impacted by these exposures, according to the authors of a study that examines disparities in neurotoxic exposures and their harmful effects on children by race, ethnicity, and economic status. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in highlights, Human Dignity, Neuroethics, News, Pediatric, Public Health

Ad