Children of Color and from Low-Income Families Disproportionately Harmed by Toxic Chemicals, Study Finds

(STAT News) – Children are often exposed to harmful chemicals in air, water, soil, food, food packaging, and plastics. However, low-income children and children of color are disproportionately impacted by these exposures, according to the authors of a study that examines disparities in neurotoxic exposures and their harmful effects on children by race, ethnicity, and economic status. (Read More)