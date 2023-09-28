A STAT Analysis Shows How Top Drug Companies Are Starting to Take Action on Climate

(STAT News) – Drug companies are major contributors to climate change, both through direct greenhouse gas emissions and especially through their supply chains. But the pharmaceutical industry has lagged behind others when it comes to understanding and cutting down on its climate impact. In an exclusive analysis that ranks top companies on their efforts to combat global warming, STAT found that, with increasing pressures from investors and other stakeholders, many biotech and pharma companies are now starting to take action. (Read More)