She Got Off Dialysis. Here Doctor Thinks Others with Acute Kidney Injury Can Too.

(STAT News) – The results of a new study by Hsu, published Thursday in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology, validate his suspicions. The study of nearly 8,000 patients, nearly 2,000 with acute kidney injury, found 40% of patients with acute kidney injury recovered their kidney function. But of these patients, just 18% were weaned from dialysis through having fewer sessions, and 9% by having shorter sessions. (Read More)