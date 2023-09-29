Drones Everywhere: How the Technological Revolution on Ukraine Battlefield Is Reshaping Modern Warfare

(Wall Street Journal) – With thousands of Ukrainian and Russian drones in the air along the front line at a given time, from cheap quadrocopters to long-range winged aircraft that can fly hundreds of miles and stay on target for hours, the very nature of war has transformed. The drones are just one element of change. New integrated battle-management systems that provide imaging and locations in real time all the way down to the platoon and squad levels—in Ukraine’s case, via the Starlink satellite network—have made targeting near instantaneous. (Read More)