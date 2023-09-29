The Gamble: Can Genetically Modified Mosquitoes End Disease?

September 29, 2023

(New York Times) – Their idea is to release a small colony of genetically modified mosquitoes, just the way they did with the green-dusted ones, to mate with wild ones. The gene engineering technology they are using could, in just a few generations — a matter of months when it comes to mosquitoes — make every member of the species that transmits malaria here, the Anopheles coluzzii, effectively immune to the parasite. (Read More)

