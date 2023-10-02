FDA Targets More Oversight of Lab-Made Tests

Tests for COVID-19, blood lead levels, breast cancer genes and other conditions could soon be held to higher accuracy standards under a much-anticipated plan from federal regulators. The big picture: The Food and Drug Administration on Friday rolled out a plan to regulate lab-developed tests that have long escaped close agency scrutiny as Congress drags its feet on the issue. But the renewed effort to regulate so-called LDTs could face strong industry opposition.