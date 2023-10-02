The New Fertility Technology IVG Is Supposed to Change Everything. Don’t Count on It Yet

IVG refers to the laboratory production of sperm and eggs, which are collectively known as gametes, from just about any adult cell. Gametes are produced in ovaries or testes, and their production is as complex a biological process as one can ever study. To create them from stem cells that have the capacity to form any cell in the body, and in almost endless numbers, would be a remarkable feat to successfully achieve in a lab. But I have spent more than three decades in reproductive medicine, which have given me a healthy dose of cynicism any time I hear of something that promises to upend IVF clinical practice.