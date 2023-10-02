Brain Cells, Interrupted: How Some Genes May Cause Autism, Epilepsy and Schizophrenia

(NPR) – A team of researchers has developed a new way to study how genes may cause autism and other neurodevelopmental disorders: by growing tiny brain-like structures in the lab and tweaking their DNA. These “assembloids,” described in the journal Nature, could one day help researchers develop targeted treatments for autism spectrum disorder, intellectual disability, schizophrenia, and epilepsy. (Read More)