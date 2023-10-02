Psychedelics Plus Psychotherapy Can Trigger Rapid Changes in the Brain–New Research at the Level of Neurons Is Untangling How

(The Conversation) – Social scientists call events like these psychologically transformative experiences or pivotal mental states. For the rest of us, they’re forks in the road. Presumably, these positive experiences quickly change some “wiring” in the brain. How do these rapid, positive transformations happen? It seems the brain has a way to facilitate accelerated change. And here’s where it gets really interesting: Psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy appears to tap into this natural neural mechanism. (Read More)