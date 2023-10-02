Pakistan Police Bust Organ Trafficking Ring That Took Kidneys from Hundreds

(BBC) – Eight members of an organ trafficking ring in north-east Pakistan have been arrested, police say. The ring’s alleged leader, Fawad Mukhtar, is accused of extracting the kidneys of more than 300 people and transplanting them into rich clients. He had previously been arrested five times for malpractice, but managed to secure bail each time. At least three people died from having their organs harvested in this way, authorities said. (Read More)