US Adds Another Option for Fall COVID Vaccination with Updated Novavax Shots

(Associated Press) – U.S. regulators on Tuesday authorized another option for fall COVID-19 vaccination, updated shots made by Novavax. Updated vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna began rolling out last month, intended for adults and children as young as age 6 months. Now the Food and Drug Administration has added another choice –- reformulated Novavax shots open to anyone age 12 and older. (Read More)