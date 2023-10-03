Underage Gig Workers Keep Outsmarting Facial Recognition

(Rest of World) – Delivery work in Brazil is only legal for people above the age of 18 years. Apps like iFood and Rappi — the two biggest delivery platforms in Brazil — have attempted to combat child labor with the introduction of technological safeguards, particularly facial recognition. But the problem has persisted as workers find ways to circumvent the rules.

Facing pressure from authorities to eradicate child labor, and lacking a fully dependable tech solution, iFood and Rappi now also rely on facial recognition of a different sort: They ask customers and restaurants to report underage delivery workers. (Read More)