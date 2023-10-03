Loneliness Tied to Subsequent Parkinson’s Risk

(MedPage Today) – Loneliness was linked with incident Parkinson’s disease independently of genes, depression, and other major risk factors, a prospective study of nearly half a million people showed.

After accounting for a host of variables — demographic factors, socioeconomic status, social isolation, genetic risk, smoking, physical activity, body mass index, diabetes, hypertension, stroke, myocardial infarction, depression, and seeing a psychiatrist — the risk of a subsequent Parkinson’s diagnosis was higher in people who said they often felt lonely (HR 1.25, 95% CI 1.12-1.39), reported Antonio Terracciano, PhD, of Florida State University in Tallahassee, and co-authors in JAMA Neurology. (Read More)