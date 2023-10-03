COVID Vaccine Rollout Issues May Take 2 More Weeks to Resolve, Experts Say

(Axios) – Early hiccups that have complicated the rollout of updated COVID-19 vaccines should be resolved in the next couple of weeks, experts and pharmacy groups told Axios. Driving the news: There have been widespread reports of dropped or limited vaccine appointments, making it difficult for some to get the shot almost three weeks after federal officials cleared it and encouraged people to protect themselves as cases were rising. (Read More)