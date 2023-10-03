‘Eve’ Author Says Medicine Often Ignores Females Bodies. ‘We’ve Been Guinea Pigs’

(NPR) – When it comes to biological and medical research, women’s bodies have long been overlooked. Researcher and author Cat Bohannon says there’s a “male norm” in science that prioritizes male bodies over female bodies — in part because males have fewer “complicating” factors.

“The majority of studies that use mice are only studying the males,” Bohannon explains. “Because in all [female] mammals there’s an estrus cycle, … a decision was essentially made by many different people in biology a long time ago that, well, maybe we just won’t study the females, because the guys don’t have that.” (Read More)