Greenland Women Seek Compensation Over Involuntary Birth Control

(BBC) – A group of 67 women from Greenland are seeking compensation from the Danish government over a campaign of involuntary birth control. At least 4,500 women, some teenagers, were fitted with coils to limit birth rates among the indigenous population. An inquiry is due to conclude in 2025, but the women, some of whom are in their 70s, want compensation now. Greenland, now a semi-sovereign territory of Denmark, was a Danish colony until 1953. The scale of the campaign was exposed last year in a podcast published by Danish broadcaster DR. (Read More)