A New Edition of Public Health Ethics is Now Available
October 11, 2023
Public Health Ethics (vol. 16, no. 2, 2023) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Taking Risks to Protect Others—Pediatric Vaccination and Moral Responsibility” by Jessica Nihlén Fahlquist
- “Drug Legalization, Democracy and Public Health: Canadian Stakeholders’ Opinions and Values with Respect to the Legalization of Cannabis” by Marianne Rochette, et al.
- “Can Voluntary Health Insurance for Non-reimbursed Expensive New Treatments Be Just?” by Jilles Smids and Eline M Bunnik