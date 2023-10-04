Why Rings of RNA Could Be the Next Blockbuster Drug

(Nature) – RNA’s fleeting nature isn’t a big problem for a vaccine: it needs to encode proteins only for a short time to trigger an immune response. But for most therapeutic applications, it would be much better to have RNA that could stick around for longer. That’s where circular RNAs, or circRNAs, come in. Tie the ends of an RNA transcript together, and many RNA-munching enzymes have nothing to sink their teeth into. As a ring, RNA gains stability and longevity that, in theory, could increase its therapeutic potential, even at low dose levels. (Read More)