FDA Calls for Treatments for Meth and Cocaine Addiction

(STAT News) – No medication is approved to treat addiction to either methamphetamine or cocaine. But the Food and Drug Administration is taking steps to fill that glaring gap in addiction medicine. The agency on Wednesday issued draft guidance that encourages drug manufacturers to develop new treatments that could help treat addiction to meth, cocaine, or prescription stimulants. While the country’s current drug overdose crisis is largely driven by opioids, stimulant use has skyrocketed in recent years. An increasing share of drug deaths are now attributed to a combination of opioids and stimulants, or, in some cases, stimulants alone. (Read More)