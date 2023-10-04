Without a College Degree, Life in America Is Staggeringly Shorter

(New York Times) – What the economic statistics obscure in the averages is that there is not one but two Americas — and a clear line demarcating the division is educational attainment. Americans with four-year college degrees are flourishing economically, while those without are struggling. Worse still, as we discovered in new research, the America of those without college degrees has been scarred by death and staggeringly shorter life spans. (Read More)