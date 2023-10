Regardless of Socioeconomic Status, Black Women at Most Risk for Suicide, Study Suggests

(UPI) – A new study out of Boston University released on Wednesday indicated that Black women age 18 to 65 have the highest risk for suicide irrespective of their socioeconomic status. The findings of the study, which revealed that Black women in the highest income bracket had a suicide rate 20% higher than white women, were posted online in the journal PLOS One. (Read More)