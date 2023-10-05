As European Doctors Retire, Could AI Help to Solve a Health Workforce Shortage?

(EuroNews) – Experts say AI is not there to replace health workers but rather could help to automate some of the more administrative tasks that fall on them. As a growing number of research studies analyse the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in detecting diseases or interpreting patient data, these technologies could soon become more widely available in doctors' offices. But how could that change the workload for doctors and nurses? It's a question that many experts in the field have been considering as European countries face health worker shortages.