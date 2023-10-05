How the Kaiser Permanente Strike Could Affect the Whole Health Care Industry

(Axios) – The strike of more than 75,000 Kaiser Permanente workers may not wind up being that costly to the California-based health system — but its ultimate resolution could be a sign of things to come for the rest of the industry. Driving the news: Kaiser health workers and support staff across the system began a three-day strike on Wednesday, with pay raises and staffing levels as major sticking points. The walkout, believed to be the largest health care strike in U.S. history, comes as the health care sector is grappling with workforce shortages and burnout stemming from the pandemic. (Read More)