Cancer Drug Shortage Eases Slightly, But It’s Still ‘Living from Paycheck to Paycheck’

(STAT News) – The shortage of cancer drugs is not going away, but it may be easing slightly, a new national survey suggests. Based on questions posed to 29 of its 33 member hospitals, the National Comprehensive Cancer Network said Thursday that 86% of those cancer centers are experiencing a shortage of at least one type of generic chemotherapy drug, down from 90% in May. (Read More)