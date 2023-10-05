Once a Ticket to Travel and to Socialize, Paper Covid-19 Cards Are Going Away

(New York Times) – The paper Covid vaccination cards were, for a time, a mainstay of American wallets — pulled out before bouncers, inspected at airport desks and shared with pride on social media accounts. But the days of the paper cards are over. The Covid-19 cards will “no longer be given out,” Dave Daigle, a spokesman for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said in a statement Thursday, explaining that the distribution of the vaccine had transitioned from the federal government to commercial hands. (Read More)