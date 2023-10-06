Nursing Schools Are Turning Away Thousands of Applicants During a Major Nursing Shortage. Here’s Why

(CNN) – Staffing shortages are the main reason why nursing schools are not able to accept more students who want to become registered nurses. The programs are contending with a lack of faculty, clinical placements for students and preceptors who supervise the students during their rotations at health care providers. Preceptors also have strict limits on how many students they can oversee, with the ratios often set by state nursing boards. (Read More)