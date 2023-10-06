Nearly Six Months of War Has Brought Sudan’s Health System “To Its Knees”

October 6, 2023

(Axios) – The warning from Sudan is dire: Nearly six months of war have created a deepening health crisis that could lead to hundreds — if not thousands — of more deaths if the fighting does not end. The big picture: The near-total collapse of Sudan’s health system underscores how the consequences of war extend far beyond the fighting — often leading to more suffering and devastation that will likely continue long after a conflict ends. That’s especially true in vulnerable countries, where already strained health systems quickly buckle when fighting breaks out. (Read More)

Posted in Disaster Ethics, Global Bioethics, Healthcare, highlights, News, Public Health

