Nearly Six Months of War Has Brought Sudan’s Health System “To Its Knees”

(Axios) – The warning from Sudan is dire: Nearly six months of war have created a deepening health crisis that could lead to hundreds — if not thousands — of more deaths if the fighting does not end. The big picture: The near-total collapse of Sudan’s health system underscores how the consequences of war extend far beyond the fighting — often leading to more suffering and devastation that will likely continue long after a conflict ends. That’s especially true in vulnerable countries, where already strained health systems quickly buckle when fighting breaks out. (Read More)