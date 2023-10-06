HHS Overhauling How It Handles Research Misconduct Allegations

(Axios) – Federal health officials are preparing their first major update to guidelines for handling allegations of research misconduct in nearly 20 years. Why it matters: The evolution of research and technology since the policy was finalized in 2005, along with gaps in regulation, have made research institutions eager for new guidelines, said Minal Caron, a lawyer at Ropes & Gray who advises universities, hospitals and other organizations on scientific research and development regulations. (Read More)