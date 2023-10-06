George Tyndall, U.S.C. Gynecologist Accused of Sex Abuse, Found Dead

(New York Times) – George Tyndall, the former University of Southern California gynecologist accused of sexually abusing hundreds of patients dating as far back as the 1990s, was found dead at his home in Los Angeles on Wednesday, his lawyer said. Dr. Tyndall, 76, who was expected to face a criminal trial next year, was found in his bed by a friend, said Leonard Levine, the lawyer. The cause of death was unclear. (Read More)