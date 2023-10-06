The Standard Advice for Concussions Is Wrong

(The Atlantic) – One of the reasons a concussion is so hard to treat is that every brain injury is a little bit different. There are more than 30 concussion symptoms, Smith told me: Some people get severe headaches; others have troubles with cognition, balance, vision, and so on. The treatment might be different for each of these symptoms.

Until recently, Sandel said, doctors often recommended that people with a brain injury spend the first days “cocooning,” or resting in a dark room. Now experts better understand that, for some patients, resting may be beneficial, but for others activities that don’t overly exacerbate symptoms might speed healing. The latest guidelines for concussion recovery, which came out in October 2022, continue to shift toward suggesting better rehab, sooner. (Read More)