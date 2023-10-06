Meet the Next Generation of Doctors–and Their Surgical Robots

(Wired) – Since the Da Vinci’s FDA approval in 2000, there have been waves of skepticism about accepting the surgical robot as commonplace in medical procedures that were traditionally done using other techniques. Despite scrutiny, the use of robotic surgery has skyrocketed in recent years. A 2020 study in the Journal of the American Medical Association concluded that “the use of robotic surgery increased from 1.8 percent in 2012 to 15.1 percent in 2018.” For some procedures, specifically in urological and gynecological surgeries, that growth is magnified.

The robot isn’t the only change in the surgical field. Medical education is rapidly evolving too. The next generation of surgeons are learning in ways far different from those before them. (Read More)