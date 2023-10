‘Horrific:’ More Than 100 Bodies Found Inside Colorado Funeral Home, Criminal Investigation Underway

(KKTV News) – The Fremont County Coroner says the investigation started when community members reached out about an odor coming from the facility. When officials made entry, they found dozens of bodies improperly stored creating a “hazardous scene,” according to Fremont County Coroner Randy Keller. Keller says they are in the process of removing the bodies. (Read More)