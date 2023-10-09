Italy Is Cracking Down on Surrogacy–Even If It Happens in the U.S.

(Wall Street Journal) – Italy is cracking down on gestational surrogacy, a practice already outlawed in Italy, as in most of Europe. Now, the right-wing government in Rome wants to make it a criminal offense for Italian citizens to use surrogates abroad—including in countries where it is legal, such as the U.S. Those found guilty could face up to two years in jail and a fine of up to €1 million, equivalent to $1.1 million.

A bill that would declare surrogacy a so-called universal crime—meaning it could be prosecuted in Italy even if it happens abroad—passed the Italian Parliament’s lower house this summer and is pending in the upper house. (Read More)