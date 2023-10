Teen Depression Rose Sharply During the Pandemic, but Treatment Didn’t Follow

(New York Times) – Approximately 20 percent of adolescents had symptoms of major depressive disorder in 2021 — the first full calendar year of the pandemic — but less than half who needed treatment received it, according to a new study. The research, published in JAMA Pediatrics, found that treatment was most lacking for minority adolescents, particularly those who are Latino and mixed-race. (Read More)