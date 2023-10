The ‘Model-Eat-Model World’ of Clinical AI: How Predictive Power Becomes a Pitfall

(STAT News) – A growing number of AI tools are being used to predict everything from sepsis to strokes, with the hope of accelerating the delivery of life-saving care. But over time, new research suggests, these predictive models can become a victim of their own success — sending their performance into a nosedive and generating inaccurate, potentially harmful results. (Read More)