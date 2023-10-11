Body Electric Podcast

(NPR) – Our bodies are adapting and changing to meet the demands of the Information Age. So many of us feel physically drained after a day spent attached to our devices. But why? And what can we do to end this vicious cycle of type, tap, collapse? Body Electric is a 6-part investigation and interactive project with TED Radio Hour host, Manoush Zomorodi. She’ll take you on a journey from head to toe to understand the impact of your tech on your body … and how to live better with your devices. (Listen Here)