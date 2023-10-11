ART Births Linked to Slightly Higher Risk of Congenital Anomalies in Kids

(MedPage Today) – Kids conceived using assisted reproductive technology (ART) had slightly higher risks of congenital anomalies, particularly genitourinary abnormalities, according to an Australian population-based cohort study. In the cohort of over 850,000 infants, singleton infants conceived via ART had an increased risk for major genitourinary abnormalities compared with naturally conceived singleton infants with parents with no fertility issues (adjusted risk difference [aRD] 19.0 cases per 10,000 births), reported Georgina M. Chambers, PhD, of the University of New South Wales in Sydney, and colleagues. (Read More)