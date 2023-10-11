The U.S. Mental Health Crisis Is Taking an Uneven Toll

(Axios) – A trio of new studies paints a grim picture of how overdose deaths, depression and barriers to care are weighing heaviest on disadvantaged and minority groups — and are aligning to widen health disparities as the U.S. emerges from the pandemic. Why it matters: While behavioral health issues seep into nearly every corner of American life, many experts say interventions have to be built around “precision psychology” that factors social determinants and can predict which subgroups benefit the most. (Read More)