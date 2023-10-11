The Nation’s Obsession with True Crime Meets a Mother’s Grief

(New York Times) – Ten months ago, Ms. Chapin was thrust into the center of the nation’s obsession with true crime, as armies of podcast listeners, internet commentators and amateur sleuths were consumed by the mystery of how Ethan Chapin and three other University of Idaho students had been stabbed to death late one night in a house near campus. Now she found herself navigating an unfamiliar world where she was an unwitting celebrity, searching for a way to harness the fervor for something good.

She arrived as a guest of CrimeCon, where attendees — after paying for an entry-level ticket with a price tag of $349 — could measure blood spatter, analyze the drawings of a serial killer, cheer their crime-solving heroes and absorb the gory details of notorious rapes and murders. (Read More)