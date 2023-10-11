Three Tuberculosis Vaccines Reach Final Stage of Development

(Medscape) – Around 15 vaccine candidates are being developed in the battle against tuberculosis to compensate for the poor efficacy of the Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccine. Three of these candidates are in phase 3 trials. Of these candidates, one of the most promising has been shown to be 50% effective in adolescents and young adults, which is an exceptional outcome for a population that is poorly protected by the BCG vaccine. (Read More)