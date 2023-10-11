Haiti: Where Aid Delivery Depends on Talking to 300 Gangs

(BBC) – The level of armed violence in Haiti has become so extreme that the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has to engage with hundreds of gangs in order to be able to deliver humanitarian aid, ICRC Director-General Robert Mardini says. About 300 gangs are active across Haiti and 80% of the capital, Port-au-Prince, is under gang control. Many health facilities have stopped operating because of the gang violence. Health staff are often threatened. (Read More)