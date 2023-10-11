How Good Are AI Health Technologies? We Have No Idea

October 11, 2023

(STAT News) – Artificial intelligence has the ability to revolutionize human health. It is used to detect potentially cancerous lesions in medical images, to screen for eye disease, and to predict whether a patient in the intensive care unit could have a brain-damaging seizure. Even your smartwatch has AI built into it; it can estimate your heart rate and detect whether you have atrial fibrillation. But how good are these algorithms generally? The truth is, we just don’t know. (Read More)

Posted in Artificial Intelligence, Biotech, Clinical / Medical, Emerging Technologies, News, Op-Ed

